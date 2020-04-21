Curbs will continue in Kochi and Mulavukad even after April 24

By Express News Service

KOCHI: All restrictions will continue in Kochi city and Mulavukad panchayat which were identified as COVID-19 hotspots even after Friday when a few relaxations will be granted to other parts of Ernakulam district. The current restrictions will continue in the district till Friday and people found roaming around unnecessarily will be booked for lockdown violations.

A meeting chaired by Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar was held at the district collectorate to plan restrictions to be imposed after Friday. There will be only two entry and exit points to Kochi city and Mulavukad during the entire lockdown period. Public will not be permitted to move out of Kochi city and Mulavukad. Police will install barricades and check posts at these entry and exit points. After the lockdown, only two persons (belonging to one family) will be permitted to travel on two-wheelers. People should use face masks when coming out of their houses and those found roaming without mask will face legal action.

All residents should clean their houses and compound before Friday. Similarly, civic bodies should clean all public places. The district is also taking precautionary measures against spread of Covid-19 once the airport is opened. A mock-drill in this regard will be held on Tuesday. District Collector S Suhas, Kochi City Police Deputy Commissioner G Poonguzhali, Ernakulam Rural Police Chief K Karthik and District Medical Officer N K Kuttappan also took part in the meeting.