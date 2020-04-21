HC comes to the rescue of street vendors

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday directed the state government to take immediate steps to link the families of street vendors, already identified by the Kochi Corporation, to the nearest community kitchens operated by the government.Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar directed the government to ensure that the families of the street vendors are given sufficient ration of essential items of food and medicine to tide over the difficulties during the lockdown period.

The court also recorded the submission of Additional Advocate General Ranjith Thampan that, subject to a formal announcement by the state government, an amount of `1,000 would be paid to those among the identified street vendors who fall under the BPL category. The government had earlier submitted that it was planning to pay `1,000 to those persons who were not covered under the Social Welfare Benefit scheme and who came under the BPL category. It was expected to take a decision in the next couple of days.

The court also ordered that while the distribution of relief material, including financial aid, and also extending privileges of doing business, the street vendors shall not be discriminated.The directives were issued on a report filed by the amicus curiae appointed by the court in a case relating to the regulation of street vending in the city limits.

The report had pointed out that the street vendors were unable to earn their livelihood in view of the lockdown. Hence, their families were deprived of essential items. Besides, the street vendors had been selectively discriminated and denied benefits of various such relief measures for other vendors.