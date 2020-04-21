Life is surreal, so is Balakrishnan’s art 

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the 1989 movie ‘Dead poets society’, Robin Williams says: “Medicine, law, business–these are necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance–are what we stay alive for”. If the ongoing pandemic has taught us anything, it is that the will and positive attitude of a group of human beings can turn the wheel around for many.

When Kochi-based artist Balakrishnan Kathirur sent one of his old paintings to a group of friends on the first day of the lockdown, he had very little planned. But when they thanked him for showing them a new perspective to what was going on around them, Balakrishnan decided to tell necessary stories through art.

So far, this 55-year-old art teacher at Government Higher Secondary School, Muppathadam, Aluva, has made over 25 paintings that discuss the lockdown and its implications.

“Thankfully, I had drawing sheets that someone gifted, so I started making paintings. With the lockdown in place, it is understood that we have no option to go out. So while we are at home, watching TV is a waste of time. So as an artist, I thought about ways to approach this,” says Balakrishnan. A graduate of Universal Arts School of Fine Arts, Calicut, he has been a government art teacher since 1994. Balakrishnan has conducted exhibitions across the world and has associated with organisations like the Kerala Lalit Kala Akademi.

Balakrishnan’s paintings stand out for their detail and conviction. It is hard to believe that most of them were made with just a few hours of work. One of them shows a sprouting sapling amidst a field full of red chillies, symbolic of human life finding its way through rough days.

An attractive frame, that was discussed largely on social media is named ‘inside-outside’. It should men hiding in holes inside a tree, while the birds take over the sky. He has also creatively included newspaper cuttings in few of the paintings, including ‘Began Wuhan’. “Newspapers were vigilant. They had reported the issue before it got out of hand, but governments chose to ignore them,” adds Balakrishnan.

Balakrishnan is fond of acrylic, but he likes working with limited colours. “I usually pick single or two colours,” he says. This artist believes there is a certain power that surrealist paintings hold over realist ones. “Surreal art can speak many things at once. That is why they help people think more. This serves the true purpose of art for me. That is why most of my drawings carry a strong message. Why we need to distance ourselves, that it could be us tomorrow, and how nature can make tables turn.”