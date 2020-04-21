STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Route march taken out in Kochi; police to continue strict action

Believing  reports in some media that lockdown restrictions would be relaxed in the city from Monday, more people ventured out with their vehicles in Kochi.

Police officials taking out a route march as part of their awareness drive in the city on Monday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Believing reports in some media that lockdown restrictions would be relaxed in the city from Monday, more people ventured out with their vehicles in Kochi. In some areas, the officers on duty faced a tough time managing vehicular traffic. MG Road, Banerjee Road, Chittoor Road, Vyttila Bypass, Edappally and Palarivattom junctions witnessed heavy traffic compared to the previous days.

As part of enhancing the enforcement activities the city police conducted route marches in various locations. Route marches were held at Madhava Pharmacy Junction, Pulleppady, Kaloor, Pottakuzhi, Vaduthala, Thrikkakara, Mattancherry and Palluruthy. According to the police officials, strict actions will continue as Kochi Corporation and Mulavukadu have been declared as Covid-19 hotspots. “Checks will continue till the end of the lockdown,” said ACP K Laljy.

City Police on Monday registered 107 cases for lockdown violations and arrested 131 persons. 75 vehicles were also seized. The Mattancherry police arrested three officials of a co-operative bank who were responsible for the gathering of the members of the bank for collecting food kits distributed by the state government.

The incident happened on Saturday at Mattancherry Sarvajanik Co-operative Bank. Following an SMS from the bank informing the members coming under BPL category to collect food and grocery kit from the bank hundreds gathered on the bank premises violating the lockdown. R Naveen Kumar, president of the bank, Ajitha Kumari, deputy general manager and director board member Naveen   were arrested under Kerala Diseases and Epidemics Ordinance, 2020. All were later released on station bail.

87 held, 118 cases registered
Rural police on Monday registered 118 cases for lockdown violations and arrested 87 persons. 55 vehicles were seized. According to the officers,   7,009 cases have been registered so far and 6,533 persons arrested. 3,979 vehicles were confiscated so far. Rural SP K Karthik said that stringent action would continue until the lockdown ends.

3 held for brewing liquor
The Chengamanad police arrested three persons who were involved in illicit brewing at Kunnukara near Aluva. Balachandran, 50, Akhil, 27, Sarath, 24, and Syam Shankar, 26, were arrested for manufacturing local arrack at the residence of Balachandran. 600ml of arrack and equipment used for brewing were seized.

