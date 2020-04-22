STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Postal dept comes to the rescue of many

During the  last two weeks, there has been 1,228  electronic money  orders transactions amounting to 
Rs 29 lakh in the district

Published: 22nd April 2020 07:10 AM

By Linta Mary Philip 
KOCHI: Once the lifeline of a large number of people, post offices faded into oblivion with the advent of technology. But, this lockdown has witnessed the glorious comeback of its institutions. From transporting consignments and medicines to ensuring that service pensions reach people at their doorsteps, the postal department has risen to the occasion, doing its bit in the fight against Covid-19.

Says Sreelekshmi S, a native of Aluva, “I wanted emergency medicines for my mother who is in Chengannur. The medicines used to be brought in from Delhi, but that was not possible due to lockdown. After making enquiries, I found a local pharmacist who had the stock. A civil police officer brought to my home, but reaching them to Chengannur was still an issue. That’s when the postal department came to my rescue with its mail vans. The Ernakulam postal division coordinated with Alappuzha division and ensured that the medicines reached my mother the next day.” 

The postal department has been using their last-mile connectivity to ensure delivery of essentials such as medicines and PPEs. “The road transport network of the department consisting of mail vans have been deployed to ensure smooth delivery within the state. Consignments of essentials from other states are brought in via road till Chennai and then airlifted to the state,” said Pratheek Singh, senior superintendent, Post Offices Ernakulam Division.

The Electronic Money Orders service (eMOS) and Aadhar Enabled Payments System (AePS) of the postal department have found many takers since the lockdown as they ensure money delivery service at the doorsteps of the payee/ beneficiary. “Various departments under the state government had booked their pension payments through eMOS, for ease of their beneficiaries.

Those were paid through a special campaign in the first week of April. The welfare benefits announced by the state government for various sections of the society are deposited to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, which is home delivered by the postman under AePS. There has been an increase in the number of AePS requests throughout the state. In the district, there has been good demand from Maradu, Kumbalangi areas,” added Pratheek.

In the past two weeks, there have been 2,416 AePS transactions amounting to `71 lakh and 1,228 eMOS transaction amounting to `29 lakh in the district. Users can place transaction requests through IPPB helpline (0484-2340473), Ernakulam Postal Division Office (landline 0484-2355336, WhatsApp-8921555138). 

The department had also launched ‘Nte Thapal’ android app, through which users can request services such as cash withdrawal from post office savings bank account, AePS, booking of speed post and other consignments, booking eMOS, collection of postal life insurance premia etc. The delivery is done by the postman who ascertains the identity of the customer through biometric identification.All post offices are open since they are essential services, while almost 90 per cent of the manpower has been deployed. Employees who cannot travel to offices are given the option of working at their home station.

