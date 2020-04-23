A humanitarian act by Archdiocese of Verapoly

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a humanitarian act, the Archdiocese of Verapoly has decided to provide I2,500 each to sextons associated with the parishes under the archdiocese, as the churches have remained closed for over four weeks due to the lockdown.

In an official statement released by the Archdiocese on Wednesday, the families of sextons and other lay assistants, who work at churches, used to highly rely on the fee they received when they assist priests in ceremonies held at churches. “Their source of income has been blocked and hence the Archdiocese decided to support them and their family,” said the statement. The Archdiocese also mentioned they have carried out charitable activities worth I3.5 crore.