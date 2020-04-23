After Chullikkal, Kathrikadavu identified as Covid-19 hotspot

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kathrikadavu on Wednesday was declared a Covid hotspot, the second in the district after Chullikkal near Mattanchery, by District Collector S Suhas following a report from the health department. The move by the district administration came on the basis of the threat perception after a 23-year-old youth hailing from Kathrikadavu had tested Covid positive earlier this month. After flying in from Sharjah on March 22, he had been in home quarantine. Later on April 2, he was admitted to the Ernakulam Medical College after developing mild fever and cough. His six family members and the driver, who picked him up from the airport, were also asked to remain in home quarantine.

A friend hailing from Pathanamthitta, who had travelled along with him on the flight back home, too had tested positive for the virus on April 1. “Based on the health department’s findings, Kathrikadavu is listed as a hotspot after Chullikkal. A meeting in this regard was held with health and police department. No relaxation will be given to the area.

Complete lockdown protocol will be applicable till the lockdown is lifted,” said the collector. Strangely, it took the district authorities nearly three weeks after the 23-year-old youth tested positive before declaring the region a hotspot. Chullikkal was declared a hotspot after four Covid-19 cases, including a death due to the virus, were reported from the area. Additionally, the district administration removed Mulavukadu panchayat from the hotspot list.

“The hotspot areas will be changed on the basis of emerging situations. There is a possibility of declaring new areas as a hotspot. The chief secretary in a video-conference has given instructions to follow the Covid protocol,” said Suhas. Lorry drivers coming in from other states will be monitored closely. “We have already started collecting details of drivers who arrived here from other states,” he added.