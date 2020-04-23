STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hosps before bridges: Priority sought for construction of cancer research centre

 The state’s hopes for early commissioning of a super specialty medical facility — the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) — were dashed when the nationwide lockdown was enforced.

Published: 23rd April 2020 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The state’s hopes for early commissioning of a super specialty medical facility — the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) — were dashed when the nationwide lockdown was enforced. With construction companies withdrawing their engineers and workforce, construction, which had been progressing at a good pace, ground to a halt. However, there is a glimmer of hope as proposals for gradual relaxations in the lockdown are being taken up for consideration by the state administration and demands are being raised for a quick resumption of CCRC’s construction activities on a priority basis.

INKEL, the agency entrusted with the work of CCRC, had sublet both the works at CCRC as well as at the new super-specialty block at Ernakulam Medical College to P&C Project and PST Engineering Constructions - both TN-basedcompanies - respectively. 

According to an INKEL official, who is in charge of the construction at CCRC, many members of the workforce and supervisors have to arrive from other states to resume work. Since the nationwide lockdown is to continue, there will be no possibility of resuming construction unless the state government takes the initiative, permitting work to resume, and coordinating with other states for movement of personnel.“We have not yet given permission for resuming work. Many engineers and supervisors have to come from Chennai and other states. It would be difficult to proceed with the existing workforce here,” said the official.

 Interdistrict travelling is also a major concern and therefore without effective intervention from the district administration and the state government, the work would hit a major roadblock, he added. “Work at CCR has been moving at a slow pace all along, even prior to the lockdown. CCRC is one of the major projects of the state government and it is going to benefit hundreds of cancer patients in central Kerala. Its construction should be given topmost priority with no further delay,” said Dr Sanil Kumar, a member of the V R Justice Krishna Iyer Movement.  A letter seeking the intervention of authorities in resuming work at CCRC and the Medical College super-specialty block has been sent to ministers.

