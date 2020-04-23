Lesson one: go online

Linta Mary Philip By

KOCHI: As the state goes through the second phase of lockdown, the end of which is still unclear, city schools have switched to online classes. The majority of schools in Kochi have already started e-learning for classes X and XII, once it became clear that special classes cannot be conducted anytime soon.

Teething trouble

The scenario, however, remains a novel one for students and teachers. With the lack of direct monitoring from teachers, students tend to take the classes lightly. To avoid this, teachers are seeking involvement and monitoring from the part of parents. Classes are being carried out through online platforms like Zoom and Google Hangout, along with WhatsApp and email to transfer notes and assignment submissions.

“The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is also planning this as a long-term measure, in case the lockdown gets extended. There is more focus on podcasts as a medium to learn. Video lectures and podcasts that have cleared quality tests are being added to the CBSE website and Shiksha Vani app. Sessions to train and equip teachers to handle online platforms with ease are also being planned. Various online resources in PDF format are also being prepared,” Manoranjini V, district president of Sahodaya Kochi cluster.

“Fit India has collaborated with CBSE to organise yoga sessions for students in the morning along with a motivational talk by an expert on topics such as productivity, mental and physical health. The contents are accessible through YouTube, Facebook etc,” she added. Online learning also has other challenges such as its dependence on the network connection and difficulty in accessing the progress of the student. Some students do not have a computer at home. This situation has created a huge market for apps and online learning platforms.

“The initial challenges and limitations of online classes were identified and steps have been taken to rectify them. It seems to be working well. Planning for the coming academic year too have commenced through online platforms,” said Sunitha Satheesh, principal, Choice School.

Summer camps

Not just regular classes, many schools have also started online summer camps for students in kindergarten to class IX. They are being engaged in learning-oriented activities for a couple of hours each day.

“The summer camp marks certain activities to students daily. It keeps them engaged and gives the parents a break,” said Lakshmi Haridas, principal of Al Ameen Public School. According to Suchitra Shyjinth, principal of Pragathi Academy, parents are recognising that vacations can be made productive through summer camps. “We are taking the long break as a time to rejuvenate our students for the coming academic year without taxing them too much,” she said.

Government schools

The directorate of general education has taken various measures to put up study materials online. E-resources and textbooks for classes 1 to 12 have been uploaded on Samagra site. ‘Avadhikala Santhoshangal’, a project to keep students engaged, is also being implemented through Samagra portal of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology Education (KITE).

Online competition of sorts, 'Aksharavriksham’ was also held with 1,600 entries coming in from the district. “As a long-term project, we are planning to train teachers so that they can be moderators for online sessions if the lockdown extends. Platforms such as Webinar and Jipsi etc are being tried out. We are also preparing online modules for the students,” said P N Sajimon, district coordinator of KITE.

challenges

