STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Picture perfect in the times of Covid 

With the pandemic keeping people  indoors, many  photographers and models are turning to FaceTime app

Published: 23rd April 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The photographer resides in Thrissur and the models are spread from Kochi to Switzerland. Yet, the photos are surprisingly good. This lockdown has undoubtedly coerced the fashion and publishing industry to rethink their techniques. A case in point is Vogue Italia’s cover shoot and editorial featuring model Bella Hadid taken via FaceTime. While the photographer’s role was restricted to a click on the screen, the model had to don several hats for the shoot. In line with the social distancing norms, FaceTime has proven to be a lifesaver for the fashion industry. 

Closer home, we have photographers Shafi Shakkeer and Clint Soman who sat in their respective homes and shot models kilometres away. Shafi, who has been in the industry for the past seven years, is an advertisement and fashion editorial photographer. Shafi experimented with FaceTime after being inspired by photographers in other countries.

“Several people had tried taking pictures via video calls but unfortunately those were screenshots. Around the same time, a few photographers abroad tried shooting via FaceTime which has the option of taking pictures. A magazine I work for had asked me to reproduce pictures similarly. As a fun experiment, I shot models Lakshmi Menon in Thrissur, Rishika Paul in Kochi and actress Apoorva Bose in Switzerland,” he says. 

Unlike the conventional system, a FaceTime shoot involves only the photographer and a model. This puts several responsibilities on the shoulder of the model. “When I shot Rishika, I had her show me appropriate spaces in her house which had ample natural light and warmth. Since we do cannot use external lights, natural light is important. This can affect the quality,” he explains. 

Rishika says she is apprehensive of the technical side. “As a model, you usually stand and pose. This time, I had to be concerned about the light, the positioning of my phone and the angles. I had picked a few outfits based on the background and wallpaper of my house. Honestly, we didn’t expect the results to come out this well,” says Rishika. For actress Ahaana Krishna, this was her first shoot with photographer Clint Soman. “But, that is probably because we gelled well immediately on FaceTime. I have no inhibitions posing in front of a camera. Else, I had to take care of factors such as adjusting angles,” Ahaana says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp