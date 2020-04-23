Picture perfect in the times of Covid 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The photographer resides in Thrissur and the models are spread from Kochi to Switzerland. Yet, the photos are surprisingly good. This lockdown has undoubtedly coerced the fashion and publishing industry to rethink their techniques. A case in point is Vogue Italia’s cover shoot and editorial featuring model Bella Hadid taken via FaceTime. While the photographer’s role was restricted to a click on the screen, the model had to don several hats for the shoot. In line with the social distancing norms, FaceTime has proven to be a lifesaver for the fashion industry.

Closer home, we have photographers Shafi Shakkeer and Clint Soman who sat in their respective homes and shot models kilometres away. Shafi, who has been in the industry for the past seven years, is an advertisement and fashion editorial photographer. Shafi experimented with FaceTime after being inspired by photographers in other countries.

“Several people had tried taking pictures via video calls but unfortunately those were screenshots. Around the same time, a few photographers abroad tried shooting via FaceTime which has the option of taking pictures. A magazine I work for had asked me to reproduce pictures similarly. As a fun experiment, I shot models Lakshmi Menon in Thrissur, Rishika Paul in Kochi and actress Apoorva Bose in Switzerland,” he says.

Unlike the conventional system, a FaceTime shoot involves only the photographer and a model. This puts several responsibilities on the shoulder of the model. “When I shot Rishika, I had her show me appropriate spaces in her house which had ample natural light and warmth. Since we do cannot use external lights, natural light is important. This can affect the quality,” he explains.

Rishika says she is apprehensive of the technical side. “As a model, you usually stand and pose. This time, I had to be concerned about the light, the positioning of my phone and the angles. I had picked a few outfits based on the background and wallpaper of my house. Honestly, we didn’t expect the results to come out this well,” says Rishika. For actress Ahaana Krishna, this was her first shoot with photographer Clint Soman. “But, that is probably because we gelled well immediately on FaceTime. I have no inhibitions posing in front of a camera. Else, I had to take care of factors such as adjusting angles,” Ahaana says.