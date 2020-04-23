STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

The animals are not at fault

Animals are in the news during the pandemic.

Published: 23rd April 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By  Pavitra Sriprakash
Express News Service

KOCHI: Animals are in the news during the pandemic. Whether it is a funny video of monkeys in public swimming pools, birds on city streets or serious stories like the virus found in native bat species, there is a lot of news that is surfacing at this time raising serious questions on animal rights.  The link between the virus and animals seems inextricable–it was likely that the virus launched in a ‘wet market’, The Hunan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan.

Similar to a vegetable market, wet markets in Asian countries are typically several open-air stalls selling fresh seafood, meat, fruits and vegetables. Some wet markets sell and slaughter live animals on site, including chicken, fish and shellfish. In China, they’re a staple of daily life for many. Some of these wet markets also have wildlife for meat and as exotic pets.

In Hong Kong, Japan, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, there is immense pressure on the government to eliminate illegal and unregulated markets. While all of this is happening globally, it could be a useful time for us to really examine our interface with animals and use this opportunity to tighten a few animal welfare laws to prevent future biological disasters. 

In India, the fear of spread in disease by animals is primarily through animal farms which are unsustainable and over exploited. In order to reduce this risk, major food companies and smaller farms alike must improve the welfare of animals. The inhumane factory farming and transportation of animals prior to slaughter rank among the most important welfare issues along with the attitude of workers. As an individual, if you are making a choice to consume an animal product, choose one that is responsible to the animal, to the planet and to you. 

In this regard, completely switching to a plant-based diet is among the most prominent topics in food ethics today. In the words of Mahatma Gandhi,  “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” Be kind to our animals, stop biological disasters, go vegan!
The writer is an architect, urban designer and dancer

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp