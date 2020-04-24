STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5,842 patients benefit from free medicine distribution

The free medicine campaign launched by Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath in the wake of the lockdown has been a big boon for the financially backward patients in the constituency.

Volunteers sorting the medicines under the free medicine campaign

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The free medicine campaign launched by Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath in the wake of the lockdown has been a big boon for the financially backward patients in the constituency.As many as 5,842 persons have benefited from the initiative launched two weeks ago and `32.57-lakh has been spent on buying medicines alone. Twenty-one shops in the constituency have supplied medicines on a credit basis.

“We found that many poor patients in Aluva constituency were struggling to get their life-saving medicines due to the lockdown. Some of them have been without any income and couldn’t afford the medicines. It prompted us to start the project. We’re proud to say that we could help several people who were in dire need of medicine,” said Sadath.As many as 24 volunteers, 17 pharmacists and some pharmacy students support the project. Donation by a few philanthropists has been the source of fund.

“Patients who require the medicines contact the pharmacies in their neighbourhood and give the details of the medicine, names of the patients and phone number. The pharmacists then inform the volunteers who collect the medicines from the shop and deliver directly to the patients,” the MLA explained. Sadath said the project will continue until the end of the lockdown period. “We’re waiting for the sponsors to make the payment to the medical shops. The fund that we’ve is not sufficient. We hope more people will come forward,” said Sadath.

