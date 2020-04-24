Amid confusion, people at hotspots remain positive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On March 28, Kerala reported its first Covid-19 death at Chullikkal in Mattanchery. The 69-year-old man was admitted at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital on March 22 after his return from Dubai. Soon after, four more cases were reported in the area and Chullikal was immediately declared as the first hotspot in the district, followed by south Kaloor in the city. While the other areas in the city have comparatively free rein, residents in these regions are barricaded within four walls.

Alexander Chullickal, a resident in the hotspot, sews buttons for a living. “As everyone abides by the lockdown rules, there isn’t an atmosphere of panic in the region. This is despite the death of the first Covid-19 affected person in the district. However, a day before Easter, hordes of people crowded the markets -- they were checked and sent back by the police,” he said.

Chullikal division councillor Jayanthi Premnath said the corporation team along with the Police Department, tahsildar and the MLA, work round-the-clock and provide essentials to the residents when required, lest they disobey lockdown rules. “Being a hotspot, limits of the area have been sealed; none can enter or leave. But all the residents have been repeatedly given awareness via their phones on the precautionary measures and the reasons why Chullikal is a hotspot,” she said.

She added that among the four infected, three have recovered and returned to their houses. “However, they’re still in isolation. Currently, a problem we might face is the return of several Tamilians to the Shanti Nagar Housing Colony in Chullikal. As of now, a husband and wife have arrived -- they were part of the team delivering vegetables to the state in a lorry. They have been asked to remain inside their home,” she said.

No longer a hotspot

On Wednesday, Kathrikadavu was declared a hotspot, second in the district, following a health report from the health department. This was based on a 23-year-old youth who had tested positive earlier this month. However, when TNIE contacted Kathrikadavu councillor Gracy Joseph, she pointed at a commotion that had taken place earlier, leading to declaring the wrong area as the hotspot.

“The affected boy’s house is in Ward No 65, which is around the area of the AJ Hall and INGOU in Kaloor. It falls on the Kaloor-Kadavanthra road leading to Kathrikadavu. I had contacted the health department requesting clarification on the same but I hadn’t received any. The boy’s parents are currently in isolation at their home,” she said.

Meanwhile, M G Aristotle, Kaloor South councillor, under whose area the ward falls, said that he’d called and confirmed that the affected person was in Kaloor and not Kathrikadavu. The confusion persisted until evening. Eventually, in a meeting convened by the Collector on Thursday, the hotspot declaration was lifted from Kathrikadavu. “For now, solely ward no 65 has been declared as hotspot,” said Aristotle.

Athikayan P V, district secretary, Ashramam Lane Residents Association, however, added that police had begun barricading the area by Thursday afternoon.