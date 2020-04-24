CBSE schools seek govt nod for fee collection

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala CBSE School Managements Association has approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking permission for school offices to function and managements to complete maintenance works of buildings.

The association also sought to withdraw the order asking them to stop fee collection.“As per the latest CBSE circular, the control and supervision of the academics and infrastructure at CBSE schools are also vested with the state government. So the government should treat us on a par with aided schools,” said association president T P M Ibrahim Khan in the memorandum.

He urged the chief minister to allow the schools to collect fees, which is needed to meet urgent requirements, including distribution of salary to staff. School offices should be permitted to function with at least three staffers for correspondence with the CBSE and to undertake maintenance works. Ibrahim Khan also urged the government to withdraw the tax imposed on school buses and provide interest-free loans to schools..