STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Down to a fine art

Actor Anu Mohan is beating the lockdown boredom by returning to his love for  sketching and drawing

Published: 24th April 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Anu Mohan’s sketches

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-19 lockdown has brought the Malayalam movie industry to a standstill. Many actors are using this time to be with their families while many are actively campaigning on social media, joining the fight against the disease. Few others, however, are using this time to explore their creative talents. Actor Anu Mohan has turned to pencil sketching and his works are getting great feedback on social media. “I was sitting idle during the first two days of lockdown.

Then I started looking at a few old photos on my phone.  I discovered pencils and drawing tools while exploring my apartment,” he says. Though Anu shares his works often through his social media handles, the ones that received great attention were the sketches of actors Jayasurya and Manju Warrier.

“Few days back, I watched Jayasurya’s ‘Njan Marykutty’ again. I loved watching it in the theatre and his character was amazing. That is when I thought of sketching that character. Jayasurya shared it through his Facebook and Instagram profile and got very popular. I happened to see a few bits of the movie ‘Asuran’ recently and sketched Manju Warrier’s character. She shared it too,” Anu adds.

Despite not having any formal training in pencil sketching, Anu always cherished drawing since he was a kid. “YouTube tutorials helped me get better and learn a few tricks. Drawing is not just about sketching with pencils. Pencils only help create the dark outlines. The depth of a drawing is attained by using tools like paper, ear buds and cotton. We need to blend different elements to make it look perfect,” he says. 

He still remembers how his father inspired him to sketch during school days. “Once, there was a drawing competition conducted by a children’s magazine in Karunagappally government school. Unfortunately, I couldn’t enter the competition due to the rush.

So my father took me to Azheekal beach at noon and asked me to sketch the beach. When I finished, it looked great. My father told me to focus more on drawing such pictures rather than on winning prizes.” The lockdown days are helping him spend more time with his mother, wife and one-year-old son JJayyden. “Watching movies is another pastime,” he quips. Anu’s recent release was ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ where he played police officer Sujith. He was shooting for Madhu Warrier’s directorial movie ‘Lalitham Sundaram’, sharing the screen with Biju Menon and Manju Warrier. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp