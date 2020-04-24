Free medical insurance for Kudumbashree members

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kinder Hospital provided free medical insurance worth `1 lakh each to Kundumbashree workers of Kalamassery, Thrikakkara and Eloor, municipality on Thursday. As many as 140 Kudumbashree members will benefit from the scheme. Kudumbashree members are also playing a key role in the battle against Covid-19 spread in the state. A majority of community kitchens are run by Kudumbashree which feed over 25,000 in the district daily.

The insurance cards were handed over to Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar. Similarly, a health scheme for elderly persons residing at Kaloor to Aluva kick started on Thursday. A team comprising doctor, nurse, physiotherapist and dietitian will visit the houses of elderly persons provide all medical assistance. The team works under Pain and Palliative care unit of Covid cell in the district. The team will conduct house visits till June end.