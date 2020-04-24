Hotspots Chullikkal, Kathrikadavu ward to be sealed off from Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Now, the two Covid-19 hotspots in the district — Chullikkal and ward number 65 in Kathrikadavu, the latter which was declared a sensitive zone on Wednesday — will be sealed off by the city police from Friday. Barring essential services which will be permitted under strict monitoring, no other activity, including banks or financial institutions, will be permitted in the two localities.

Officers said 66 entry and exit points have been marked at Chullikkal and Kathrikadavu, with barricades being erected to bar the movement of people and vehicles. “Already, we have demarcated nearly 66 entry and exit points at Chullikkal and Kathikadavu areas to cut off the two places from the remaining areas. For ensuring essential services two or three exit points will be opened in the areas. Any person found roaming without a valid reason will be charged,” G Poonkuzhali, DCP, told TNIE.

The police also placed no entry signboards, besides markers to demarcate the borders of the two hotspot areas. “As per the present status, the two areas will remain as hotspots up until May 3. The main aim of marking a hotspot is to contain the spread of coronavirus. People should understand it and fully cooperate with the police,” Poonkuzhali said.

The police department have also decided to deploy drones to monitor the movement of the public in the hotspot area. “The drone surveillance will begin right from Friday morning. Apart from that, police officers will be deployed in key areas,” added Poonkuzhali. The district administration had declared Kadavanthara a Covid hotspot based on the threat perception after a 23-year-old youth hailing from the area tested Covid positive earlier this month.

After flying in from Sharjah on March 22, he had been in home quarantine. Later on April 2, he was admitted to the Ernakulam Medical College after developing mild fever and cough. His six family members and the driver, who picked him up from the airport, were also asked to remain in home quarantine. Chullikkal was declared a hotspot after four Covid-19 cases, including death due to the virus, were reported from the area.