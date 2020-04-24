STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi police release 75 per cent of vehicles seized during lockdown

The city police have released nearly 75 per cent of the vehicles seized during the lockdown period, after initiating legal action. Of the 1,930 vehicles seized, 1,299 have been released so far. 

Published: 24th April 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police have released nearly 75 per cent of the vehicles seized during the lockdown period, after initiating legal action. Of the 1,930 vehicles seized, 1,299 have been released so far. Earlier, the High Court had issued a directive that vehicles could be released after the owners executed a personal bond and a cash deposit ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

An officer said the owners should also furnish copies of the licence, RC Book and insurance policy certificate before the SHOs concerned with a statement that the vehicle would be produced when required.
There were apprehensions that automobiles seized during the lockdown will become a headache for officials as police station premises are already congested with vehicles recovered as part of various criminal cases. 

With an average of 100 vehicles being seized per day since the start of the lockdown, police station premises were bursting at the seams. The police officers said they used to release vehicles after a gap of two to three weeks after initiating legal steps. They said vehicles of repeat offenders have been impounded on various police station premises.

10,462 arrested till date
Till Wednesday, the city police registered 2,796 cases for lockdown violations. As many as 3,411 persons were arraigned in the cases and 3,368 were arrested. In the rural police limits, 7,623 cases were registered and 7,094 persons arrested. As many as 4,263 vehicles were seized.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp