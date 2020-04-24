Kochi police release 75 per cent of vehicles seized during lockdown

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police have released nearly 75 per cent of the vehicles seized during the lockdown period, after initiating legal action. Of the 1,930 vehicles seized, 1,299 have been released so far. Earlier, the High Court had issued a directive that vehicles could be released after the owners executed a personal bond and a cash deposit ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.

An officer said the owners should also furnish copies of the licence, RC Book and insurance policy certificate before the SHOs concerned with a statement that the vehicle would be produced when required.

There were apprehensions that automobiles seized during the lockdown will become a headache for officials as police station premises are already congested with vehicles recovered as part of various criminal cases.

With an average of 100 vehicles being seized per day since the start of the lockdown, police station premises were bursting at the seams. The police officers said they used to release vehicles after a gap of two to three weeks after initiating legal steps. They said vehicles of repeat offenders have been impounded on various police station premises.

10,462 arrested till date

Till Wednesday, the city police registered 2,796 cases for lockdown violations. As many as 3,411 persons were arraigned in the cases and 3,368 were arrested. In the rural police limits, 7,623 cases were registered and 7,094 persons arrested. As many as 4,263 vehicles were seized.