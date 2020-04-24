Pending pre-monsoon work to be finished on a war footing

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the Covid-19 lockdown, the pending pre-monsoon work will be completed on a war footing in the Kochi Corporation limits. Road tarring and drainage cleaning works will commence soon.

A meeting chaired by Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar, who is also in charge of Covid-19 prevention activities in the district, took the decision on Thursday.

As per Covid-19 guidelines, works at industries will be permitted. Companies should use the thermal meter to ensure employees with symptoms of Covid-19 do not enter workplaces. Similarly, employees suffering from fever and breathing trouble should be provided work-from-home facility, it was decided.

“To ensure there are no delays in the pre-monsoon works, permission for quarrying and sand mining will be granted. Civic bodies should submit a list of pending works to the district administration based on which permission will be granted to complete the works,” said District Collector S Suhas.

Similarly, engineers with various departments will conduct a meeting and discuss important pending works. To solve the waterlogging issue in the city, engineers of Public Works Department, Kochi Metro and the city corporation will also hold a meeting and list the important works to be completed on a war footing. The MPs, MLAs, heads of various civic bodies and representatives of various departments will be included in the deliberations.