STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A trick up his sleeve

Now, I don’t know about you, but this was enough to spark joy in my grim lockdown schedule.

Published: 25th April 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: Starting off what was one of the most interesting interview calls I have had so far, magician and mentalist Bharath Jayakumar tells me, “I just texted you a video link, but don’t open it yet. Now imagine you are playing pool, except 52 cards are upside down on the table. You strike the ball and it lands on a card. Make a random guess- what card would it be?”. Off the top of my head, I said, “Seven of diamonds”. In his peculiar ‘poker voice’, Bharath says, “Now open the link,”. When I did, it demonstrated the full trick, revealing the card under the ball- a seven of diamonds. 

Now, I don’t know about you, but this was enough to spark joy in my grim lockdown schedule. This 20-year-old magician based in Thiruvananthapuram can do the same for you, through his interactive Instagram live magic shows. “That is one good thing that came out of this lockdown. There was this general idea that mentalism can only be done in person. But now I know, the situation doesn’t matter. It is all about how you do it,” he says.

Bharath’s curiosity for magic began when he was a kid. “While most children that age love cartoons, I used to sit and watch legends like David Blaine and Dynamo perform magic.” He started learning magic when he was just seven years old and has been performing stage shows since 2014. Though he tried attending college for a BCom degree, Bharath’s heart wasn’t in it.

Thanks to a supportive family who understands his passion, he decided to drop out and continue the course over correspondence. Just when I was going to say “lucky you”, Bharath tells me how he finished all three levels of magic-basic, intermediate and advanced–when he was just 14. He learnt mentalism after that, an art that involves magic and deep knowledge in human psychology and behaviour.

“Ask a man to lift a gas cylinder and he would be too lazy. But ask him to lift his girlfriend, and he would do it right away,” Bharath quips. Passion and interest is key to learning, he adds. Bharath also started Kerala’s first exclusive magic YouTube channel named ‘Mallugic’. The channel features collaborations with magicians from around the country and simple tricks to keep you occupied at home. But is performing virtual magic any different from the regular shows? “There are pros and cons. You can’t make people pick cards, or pull out a disappearing coin from behind their ears, so it is a little less practical. But then, it’s easier to get away with a slip up as one watching you up close,” Bharath says. You can join his live sessions on Instagram through @magicianbharath.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp