BasicFirst launches Doubt Clearing App for students 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With an aim to support students in their academic pursuits admid the Covid-19 pandemic, BasicFirst Learning OPC Pvt Ltd has come up with a new version of the BasicFirst Doubt Clearing App for students where the average response time for all queries is just over 30 minutes via in-app chats. Teachers are avaliable to consult from 8am to 11pm, ensuring students can clear doubts whenever any query arises.

The Doubt Clearing App is a platform to resolve doubts through live sessions with experienced teachers. BasicFirst is also offering a 14-day free trial on all packages, post completion of which students can have their doubts cleared for as low as `0.75 to `3 per question depending on its complexity.

“Due to pandemic, all institutions have shut down and the exams have been suspended, the system is in a limbo. Our duty is to provide the students with an interactive platform that helps them promote their academic goals efficiently by drastically reducing the time required to resolve doubts,” said Randhir Kumar, founder, CEO and chief mentor, BasicFirst.