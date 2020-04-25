IIITM-K’s search engine for analysis of scientific content

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala (IIITM-K) has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) semantic search engine to enable researchers to get deeper insights into scientific studies, especially when the need to find an early solution to the Covid-19 crisis has resulted in a large set of complex scientific information.

The URL, www.vilokana.in which has been named after a Sanskrit word translating into ‘finding out’, was developed by a team led by A P James, professor at the Centre for Artificial General Intelligence and Neuromorphic Systems (neuroAGI), IIITM-K, as part of the open science initiative. Srijit Panja and Akshay Maan are co-authoring a research article based on this work.

The search engine will guide researchers to the right information in no time. “A good initiative in the fight against Covid-19. Such AI tools can help extract contextual insights from research articles,” said Saji Gopinath, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission and Director of IIITM-K.

The user can feed key-word-based queries, which the search engine will comprehend and find relevant text from scientific papers online. The engine has several advanced functions such as being able to pick up undiscovered keywords based on popularity.