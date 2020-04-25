STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Keeping the sportsmanship alive

With gyms and stadiums closed for an indefinite period, sports and fitness enthusiasts are relying on indoor exercises to keep themselves fit.

Published: 25th April 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Amal Manohar, Kollam-based fitness trainer who recently launched his online fitness program

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: With gyms and stadiums closed for an indefinite period, sports and fitness enthusiasts are relying on indoor exercises to keep themselves fit. Many sports organisations have also started offering online sessions to engage athletes as well as the public. Ever since the lockdown started, Sports Authority of India (SAI) has been offering coaching in around 16 sports disciplines.

Presently, SAI Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE), Kariavattom, is offering online training in football, cycling, taekwondo, canoeing and kayaking, which can be accessed through the video conferencing app ‘zoom’. “We also have a plan to start a community coaching programme which covers both theoretical and practical aspects of coaching starting May 1. The webinars will be open to the public and will be led by coaching experts,” said G Kishore, Principal, LNCPE (Karyavattom) and Director, SAI (Kerala Region). 

Zumba instructor Charles
Gabriel Joseph

Similarly, individuals and private sports organisations within the state have launched  individual online fitness and training programmes. Amal Manohar, a certified fitness trainer and former national athlete streams his classes named ‘online fitness sessions with Amal’. His sessions can be booked through www.highapes.com. “I focus on providing basic fitness to sedentary people.

Body workout, resistance training, calisthenics, abs and athletics workout are offered through the program”, said Amal, a Kollam native. The one-hour online classes grouped into beginner, intermediate and advanced levels are priced between `550 to `1,450. Exercises using utensils, chairs and steps, among other household things, are yet another unique feature of Amal’s classes.

Charles Gabriel Joseph, a certified zumba instructor from the city, has also been keeping busy by offering zumba lessons online. According to him, cardiovascular activities including Zumba needs to be practised intensely to achieve target heart rate, which is vital for boosting immunity. The free lessons are being attended by nearly 170 members including IT professionals and banking employees. Football clubs like Gokulam FC and Brazillian soccer schools are also making the most out of the lockdown time by training and promoting young football talents.

Brazillian soccer schools are currently hosting ‘Kerala lockdown inhouse football skill challenge’, an open competition which invites football lovers to showcase their football skills through a 15-20 second video. “The selected students will also be given free scholarship and coaching at our academies in Ernakulam and Kottayam,” said Vibin John, State head, BSS. Those aged between 5 to 18 years can share their video on Instagram and Facebook handles ‘brazilliansoccerschoolskerala’. 

I-league side Gokulam FC is also streaming online classes featuring international coaches like Michael Matricanni (Adelaide City FC), George Lopez (Real Madrid Foundations, Spain) and Simone Quinteri, UEFA B licensed coach from Italy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp