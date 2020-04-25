Keeping the sportsmanship alive

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With gyms and stadiums closed for an indefinite period, sports and fitness enthusiasts are relying on indoor exercises to keep themselves fit. Many sports organisations have also started offering online sessions to engage athletes as well as the public. Ever since the lockdown started, Sports Authority of India (SAI) has been offering coaching in around 16 sports disciplines.

Presently, SAI Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE), Kariavattom, is offering online training in football, cycling, taekwondo, canoeing and kayaking, which can be accessed through the video conferencing app ‘zoom’. “We also have a plan to start a community coaching programme which covers both theoretical and practical aspects of coaching starting May 1. The webinars will be open to the public and will be led by coaching experts,” said G Kishore, Principal, LNCPE (Karyavattom) and Director, SAI (Kerala Region).

Zumba instructor Charles

Gabriel Joseph

Similarly, individuals and private sports organisations within the state have launched individual online fitness and training programmes. Amal Manohar, a certified fitness trainer and former national athlete streams his classes named ‘online fitness sessions with Amal’. His sessions can be booked through www.highapes.com. “I focus on providing basic fitness to sedentary people.

Body workout, resistance training, calisthenics, abs and athletics workout are offered through the program”, said Amal, a Kollam native. The one-hour online classes grouped into beginner, intermediate and advanced levels are priced between `550 to `1,450. Exercises using utensils, chairs and steps, among other household things, are yet another unique feature of Amal’s classes.

Charles Gabriel Joseph, a certified zumba instructor from the city, has also been keeping busy by offering zumba lessons online. According to him, cardiovascular activities including Zumba needs to be practised intensely to achieve target heart rate, which is vital for boosting immunity. The free lessons are being attended by nearly 170 members including IT professionals and banking employees. Football clubs like Gokulam FC and Brazillian soccer schools are also making the most out of the lockdown time by training and promoting young football talents.

Brazillian soccer schools are currently hosting ‘Kerala lockdown inhouse football skill challenge’, an open competition which invites football lovers to showcase their football skills through a 15-20 second video. “The selected students will also be given free scholarship and coaching at our academies in Ernakulam and Kottayam,” said Vibin John, State head, BSS. Those aged between 5 to 18 years can share their video on Instagram and Facebook handles ‘brazilliansoccerschoolskerala’.

I-league side Gokulam FC is also streaming online classes featuring international coaches like Michael Matricanni (Adelaide City FC), George Lopez (Real Madrid Foundations, Spain) and Simone Quinteri, UEFA B licensed coach from Italy.