Kerala’s very own waste warrior

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Shibu K Nair, a veteran in zero waste initiatives from Kerala, is among the key speakers featured in ‘The Story of Plastics’, a two-hour documentary that is trending globally since its launch on Earth Day this year. The feature-length documentary, which was screened at the Mill Valley Film Festival in California, US, follows the life cycle of plastics and was filmed at various locations in India, the US, the Philippines, Indonesia and China. Created by Deia Schlosberg, an American documentary filmmaker, ‘The Story of Plastics’ was premiered by Discovery Channel on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22 and was aired in 134 countries.

As many as 16 experts from across the globe, including Shibu K Nair, who is the India coordinator of GAIA Asia Pacific, were interviewed and featured in the critically acclaimed documentary which brings out real-life experiences of people working on the frontlines to address the issue of plastic waste pollution. The documentary debunks the claims of developed countries about their plastic recycling initiatives. In reality, says the documentary, plastic waste is exported to third world countries and eventually ends up in the ocean.

“Initially when I got the call from the GAIA Network, India, I was unaware of their actual plan. I was told to help the team coming from the US. They wanted to interact with people involved in plastic waste management here. I first took them to Alappuzha and showed them the zero-waste waste management model we are implementing with the help of the community. After that they travelled to Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram and interacted with many people involved in the cause. It was an enriching experience for them,” said Shibu, who was awarded the Zero Waste Fellowship by GAIA, co-hosted by Ecology Center, Berkeley, California in 2002.

He said the team visited a facility at Kollam Harbour where the fishermen dump the plastic waste they collect from the ocean when they go fishing. “After that, I brought them to Thiruvananthapuram and they wanted to take my interview. A lot of the footage recorded here has been featured in the documentary along with my interview,” said Shibu. He said the initial plan of the team was to make a series but later they decided to make a feature-length documentary.

Shibu is planning to organise community-level screenings of ‘The Story of Plastics’ in Kerala for sanitation workers and those involved in waste management to spread awareness. “But because of the lockdown, we cannot organise watch parties. Unfortunately, Discovery channel did not screen the documentary in India. They will be premiering it on World Environment Day on June 5,” said Shibu. He said that the documentary would be soon launched on online streaming platforms.

Shibu is currently engaged in providing technical support to local governments and works as a consultant for government agencies. He is also one of the mentors of the Green Army–a platform of youth and students who engage in campaigns against single-use plastics in Kerala.