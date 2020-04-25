STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Private bus owners to get tax concession 

 With this move coming into effect, the bus operators can enjoy a tax benefit of nearly `10,000.

Published: 25th April 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In what could be termed as a sigh of relief to private bus owners of the state, the state government has decided to allow tax concession of 1/3 of quarterly tax payable for the quarter commencing from April 1.The government’s move came after the number of passengers using private buses has faced a dip compared to the previous months due to the Covid threat.As per the tax structure, each stage carriage has to pay up to `30,000 as quarterly tax.

 With this move coming into effect, the bus operators can enjoy a tax benefit of nearly `10,000.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 22 of the Kerala Motor Vehicles Taxation Act 1976 (19 of 1970), the Government of Kerala, being said that it is necessary in the public interest to do hereby allow a tax concession of 1/3 of the quarterly tax in regard to the tax payable under the said Act in respect of the stage carriages for the quarter commenting from the 1st day of April 2020,” reads the order issued by K B Jyothilal, Principal Secretary.

“The government is convinced that due to the threat of Covid-19 virus, an epidemic disease, the number of passengers in the stage carriages is considerably lesser than that of the previous months and bus operators face loss of income and acute financial crisis. Therefore, the government has decided to allow tax concession of 1/3 of quarterly tax payable for the quarter commencing from the 1st day of April 2020 in respect of the stage carriages,” the order reads further.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also assured the private bus operators to give a tax concession due to the Covid scare.However, the Private Bus Operators Association general secretary M B Sathyan said the government should give a tax concession for two quarters.“We are going through a rough phase. Since the vehicles are not used for over a month, we will have to spend nearly `50,000 for each vehicle. Moreover, the passengers will be less if the government allows the public transport after the lockdown,” Sathyan said.

Figuring it out
As per the tax structure, each stage carriage has to pay up to K30,000 as quarterly tax. With this move coming into effect, the bus operators can enjoy a tax benefit of nearly K10,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp