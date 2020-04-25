Safety preparedness stepped up at Ernakulam market

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of a headload worker testing positive for Covid-19 at the Kottayam market, the authorities concerned have taken a slew of precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the headload workers of Ernakulam market, which is one of the key commercial centres in Central Kerala. Since hundreds of trucks, especially those carrying vegetables from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, are entering the district, the wholesalers and retailers of the markets have been asked to take necessary precautions and ensure that necessary facilities are there for the drivers and staff of the incoming vehicles to ‘break the chain’.

The trade unions have also come up with clear instructions to the workers to adhere to the social distancing rules. These include wearing of gloves and masks while loading and unloading goods. “We had asked the headload workers all over the state to maintain social distancing while engaged in loading and unloading activities as soon as the Covid-19 outbreak was reported. However, in the wake of the recent development where a worker tested positive at Kottayam market, we have given stringent instructions to the workers. They have been asked to wear safety gear like gloves and masks,” Kerala State Headload and General Workers Federation (CITU) general secretary C K Manisankar told TNIE.

Meanwhile, the Fire and Safety Services Department will also disinfect the markets at regular intervals. “All lorries that are coming from other states are getting disinfected at the border itself. In Ernakulam, we are carrying out sanitisation of the market at regular intervals. Last Sunday also, we disinfected the Ernakulam market with sodium hypochlorite,” said A S Joji, district fire officer, Ernakulam.

Dip in sales

Meanwhile, the owners of stalls at Ernakulam market said the sales have seen a massive dip in the past one week. They said post-Vishu, the sales of essential and vegetables have come down drastically. “As of now, there is no severe shortage of supplies. We are getting vegetable supply from Tamil Nadu and some items from Karnataka. However, the demand has come down in the last ten days. The major reason may be the financial crunch that common men are facing after the lockdown was extended,” said Ernakulam Market Stall Owners Association president K K Ashraf.

He said the prices of vegetables are steady and due to the dip in demand, the prices of some of the items have, in fact, come down. “Some of the vegetables like beans were priced at `90 per kilogram till April 2. Now the price of the same has come down to `60 per kg. Earlier, we used to get 12 loads of vegetables on market days. Now it has been reduced to seven or eight loads,” he added.