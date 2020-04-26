Health dept initiates pre-monsoon drive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The health department has initiated steps to keep in check the spread of communicable diseases ahead of the monsoon season. The move comes after suspected dengue cases were reported from Varapetty, Punnekad, Ayavana, Lissie Road and Pallarimangalam in the district. “Fogging activities have been launched in areas where the disease cases have been reported. We are closely monitoring the situation to bring down the threat of communicable diseases.

Though we have less manpower since many health workers are focused on tackling Covid-19, we will arrange awareness campaigns this time as well. Officials have been appointed to ensure fogging activities,” said a health official. Last year, most of the dengue cases reported in Ernakulam district were from Gandhi Nagar, Kaloor and Karukappilly areas. “So far, 10 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported in the district. Additional measures, including fogging, have been adopted to contain the spread in these areas,” said a health official.

According to Additional District Medical Officer Dr Sreedevi S, preventive measures against dengue have been taken under the joint auspices of the local bodies, Corporation and the health department. “Cleaning surroundings and imparting proper awareness among the public are inevitable to prevent the spread of disease. Last year, we had found in many households unclean water trays under refrigerators, conducive enough for mosquitoes to breed. We should keep our surroundings clean,” said Dr Sreedevi.