STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Health dept initiates pre-monsoon drive

The health department has initiated steps to keep in check the spread of communicable diseases ahead of the monsoon season.

Published: 26th April 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The health department has initiated steps to keep in check the spread of communicable diseases ahead of the monsoon season. The move comes after suspected dengue cases were reported from Varapetty, Punnekad, Ayavana, Lissie Road and Pallarimangalam in the district. “Fogging activities have been launched in areas where the disease cases have been reported. We are closely monitoring the situation to bring down the threat of communicable diseases.

Though we have less manpower since many health workers are focused on tackling Covid-19, we will arrange awareness campaigns this time as well. Officials have been appointed to ensure fogging activities,” said a health official. Last year, most of the dengue cases reported in Ernakulam district were from Gandhi Nagar, Kaloor and Karukappilly areas. “So far, 10 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported in the district. Additional measures, including fogging, have been adopted to contain the spread in these areas,” said a health official.

According to Additional District Medical Officer Dr Sreedevi S, preventive measures against dengue have been taken under the joint auspices of the local bodies, Corporation and the health department. “Cleaning surroundings and imparting proper awareness among the public are inevitable to prevent the spread of disease. Last year, we had found in many households unclean water trays under refrigerators, conducive enough for mosquitoes to breed. We should keep our surroundings clean,” said Dr Sreedevi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp