Notice served by FACT estate department sends tenants into a tizzy

KOCHI: A notice issued by the estate department of FACT has created a flutter among the families that have rented the quarters of the company at Udyogamandalam. As per the notice, the families have been asked to vacate the quarters by April 30. According to A D Sujil, councillor, when the company had been in trouble it had leased out around 360 quarters to the public on varying rents.

“These people had helped the company by paying rent regularly. But now when the country is passing through a very difficult situation, the company has asked them to find alternative accommodation,” he alleged. The quarters were rented out since 2004.“The company says it needs the quarters for the new staff it had recruited,” said Sujil. According to him, for those families that can’t find alternate accommodation, the company has been magnanimous in offering old quarters.

“But these quarters are uninhabitable since the toilets are clogged and the doors and windows jammed,” he said. According to him, the families were called for a meeting by the estate department on March 26.

“It issued a notice on April 22 and asked them to leave by April 30 at a time when even the Chief Minister has urged landlords not to evict their tenants,” said Sujil.

However, Leslie Varghese, senior manager, Estate Department, refuted the allegations. According to him, the company has not asked the families to vacate immediately. “They have been called to meet the department to chart out a future course. The meeting will discuss the options available to them. As of now around the license of 60 families have expired and they have been offered alternate quarters,” he said. According to him, none of the families whose licences are yet to expire has been asked to vacate.

“The necessity for the quarters arose after the company recruited around 120 technicians as a part of its move to restart the Caprolactam unit. All the new staff are experienced hands and have been sourced from various companies in the country and abroad. The technicians will be joining the company towards the end of May,” said Leslie.

“Only those living in S, A, B, B-flat, B-1, B1-flat, X-flat, Q-flat, C, C-flat, P-flat and PFN quarters whose licence have expired have been asked to surrender the accommodation by May end. However, there is no change in the status of those living in the D, OD, ED and X quarters,” said the senior manager. According to him, FACT will help those families who opt the old quarters carry out the maintenance works to make the quarters habitable.