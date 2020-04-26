STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Shutters are down but jewellery shops up security to face lockdown risks

 It’s been over a week, the owner of a jewellery shop in the city has visited his shop because of lockdown.

Published: 26th April 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s been over a week, the owner of a jewellery shop in the city has visited his shop because of lockdown. But he closely watches live feeds from CCTV cameras installed inside the shop on his mobile phone. It’s a fact that the lockdown has hit the business of jewellery owners badly, but there is something else more worrying them as gold worth crores are inside these shops and they have to protect it.
They fear that the quiet streets of a shuttered world following lockdown has increased the risk of a possible break-in. 

Though CCTV surveillance, alarm systems and security guards have been put in place, many jewellery owners used to visit their shops in person once in two days to ensure that everything is in order.“The risk is high for private establishments mainly shops and banks for break-in attempts. Additional measures should be put in place to enhance security. Burglars might think that high-valuable shops and establishments are in a weakened condition during this period and may make attempts to rob,” said Central Association of Private Security Industry Chairman Kunwar Vikram Singh.

 A senior police officer in the city said the streets are already under heavy deployment of police personnel and they have also devised special policing scheme for high-valued establishments which are all under the surveillance of the cops round the clock during the lockdown period. As per industry estimates, the number of jewellery shops in Kerala is about 7,000 with Kochi city alone accounting for over 100 which include big retail brands and small-time single room sellers.

“We have to ensure that our shops are secure under the current circumstances and we have taken adequate measures for it. We have also apprised our apprehension to top police officers and are coordinating with the police for enhancing the security,” said All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association (AKGSMA) state president B Govindan.

“We continue to maintain 24-hour security operations with increased monitoring of all facilities and offices through deployment of security guards and using latest technology like intrusion alert system and camera surveillance. We also open the shops regularly for evaluating the security arrangements in place,” he added.

FEAR FACTOR
Though CCTV surveillance, alarm systems and security guards have been put in place, many jewellery owners used to visit their shops in person once in two days to ensure that everything is in order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp