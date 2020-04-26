Shutters are down but jewellery shops up security to face lockdown risks

Ajay Kanth By

KOCHI: It’s been over a week, the owner of a jewellery shop in the city has visited his shop because of lockdown. But he closely watches live feeds from CCTV cameras installed inside the shop on his mobile phone. It’s a fact that the lockdown has hit the business of jewellery owners badly, but there is something else more worrying them as gold worth crores are inside these shops and they have to protect it.

They fear that the quiet streets of a shuttered world following lockdown has increased the risk of a possible break-in.

Though CCTV surveillance, alarm systems and security guards have been put in place, many jewellery owners used to visit their shops in person once in two days to ensure that everything is in order.“The risk is high for private establishments mainly shops and banks for break-in attempts. Additional measures should be put in place to enhance security. Burglars might think that high-valuable shops and establishments are in a weakened condition during this period and may make attempts to rob,” said Central Association of Private Security Industry Chairman Kunwar Vikram Singh.

A senior police officer in the city said the streets are already under heavy deployment of police personnel and they have also devised special policing scheme for high-valued establishments which are all under the surveillance of the cops round the clock during the lockdown period. As per industry estimates, the number of jewellery shops in Kerala is about 7,000 with Kochi city alone accounting for over 100 which include big retail brands and small-time single room sellers.

“We have to ensure that our shops are secure under the current circumstances and we have taken adequate measures for it. We have also apprised our apprehension to top police officers and are coordinating with the police for enhancing the security,” said All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association (AKGSMA) state president B Govindan.

“We continue to maintain 24-hour security operations with increased monitoring of all facilities and offices through deployment of security guards and using latest technology like intrusion alert system and camera surveillance. We also open the shops regularly for evaluating the security arrangements in place,” he added.

