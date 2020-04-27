Investigations severely hit by lockdown, says Crime Branch chief

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown could not have come at a worse time for the Crime Branch. Crime Branch ADGP Tomin J Thachankary on Sunday said the agency’s probe into a slew of sensational cases had been hit owing to the lockdown as sleuths could not collect statements and carry out other procedures. “We had made significant progress in several cases and the investigation was going at a good pace before Covid-19 hit.

At present, officers cannot collect statements and conduct other procedures. However, we will achieve breakthrough in the cases once the present problem is over,” said Thachankary. He said the sleuths had made remarkable progress in the probe into the disappearance of Jesna from Kanjirappally in 2018. The investigation into the disproportionate assets case against former DGP Jacob Thomas was also under way, he said. He said in a case related to the Maradu apartment complexes (now-demolished), the Crime Branch had sough permission to arraign former Maradu panchayat president K A Devassy after prima facie evidence pointed towards his involvement.

“The government has approached the advocate general’s (AG) office seeking legal advice. Action will be initiated only when we receive the AG’s permission,” Thachankary said.He said the Crime Branch had launched a probe into the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl by a school teacher, a local BJP leader, in Kannur. As for the sensational case in which miscreants opened fire at the beauty parlour run by actor Leena Maria Paul in Kochi, a delay was likely in getting the custody of underworld don Ravi Pujari as there were several cases against him in other states, Thachankary said. “We have made a request to record his statement in the custody of the Karnataka police,” he said.