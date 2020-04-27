STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Printers’ association seeks special financial package

Witnessing little to no activity since the lockdown, the state’s printing and packaging industry has sought the government’s intervention to tide over the crisis.

A manual printing machine at the press. | Express Photo

KOCHI: Witnessing little to no activity since the lockdown, the state’s printing and packaging industry has sought the government’s intervention to tide over the crisis. The Kerala Master Printers Association (KMPA) has demanded that the state government announce, as interim relief, a special financial package for the industry. Coming under MSMEs, printing presses in the state, numbering over 5,000, had an annual revenue of `175 crore.

“Many of these units are on the verge of complete shutdown. Besides labourer wages, the sector is struggling to meet electricity charge and building rent expenses,” said KMPA president R Gopakumar.
As part of their demand for a ‘nine-point financial package,’ KMPA has sought exemption from minimum electricity charge in April-June, charging of only meter-reading of lockdown days and the facility to remit the bill in instalments. 

“We also need a low-interest, collateral-free working capital loan to recover from the crisis. The government should also extend the announced moratorium to a year by omitting interest rates,” said KMPA general secretary Biju Jose.  KMPA has also urged the government to ensure the EPF relief announced under the Pradan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana to MSMEs in the state. 

“Considering the lockdown days as medical leave, workers’ salaries should be given by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation,” said the association. Besides avoiding the delay in GST refund, the government should ensure that the printing works of the government and public sector undertakings are given to printing presses inside Kerala, said the association which also sought approval to function the units and a facility to transport the printed materials.

