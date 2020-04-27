Struck by lightning, woman dies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 64-year-old woman from Mookannoor near Angamly died after being struck by lightning in front of her house at 2.30am on Sunday. The deceased is Ammini Elias, wife of Thekke Attara Korattukudi Elias. She had gone to the field where her cow was tied to bring it back when the rain started.

The neighbours said there was severe thunder accompanied by rain. “We noticed two coconut trees had gone up in flames after the lightning struck. When we reached the area, we saw Ammini lying on the ground,” said K S Micheal, a resident.

Ammini was rushed to a hospital, but could not be saved. She is survived by son Shoby, daughter Sholy and in-laws Simy and Eldho. The cremation will be held at St George Zion Church, Mookkannoor, at 3pm on Monday.