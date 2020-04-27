Velayudhan Keezhillam passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Velayudhan Keezhillam, a prominent name that adorned the title cards of some of the popular Malayalam flicks between 1985 and 2020, died on Sunday. A costume designer, Velayudhan has worked with some of the leading directors in super hit movies, including Manichitrathazhu, Manivathoorile Aayiram Sivarathrikal, Chanakyan, Aaram Thampuran and Manathe Vellitheru. He was 70 years old.

Born at Keezhillam near Perumbavoor, Velayudhan entered Mollywood as an assistant costumer in the popular movie Ulkkadal (1978), directed by K G George. He later worked in Kolangal (1981) and Kadamba (1983) and soon become an independent costume designer.

The list of directors that Velayudhan has worked include Kamal, Sathyan Anthikkad, Shaji Kailas, Priyadarshan, Sibi Malayil, Fazil and Lohithadas. He has also acted in a scene in the movie Kalika (1980), directed by Balachandra Menon.

Velayudhan was a regular in Fazil’s crew. The costumes that he designed for Manichitrathazhu (1993), which was a mix of antique and modern styles, were praised by many critics. He won the Kerala State Award for his costuming in Manathe Vellitheru (1994), directed by Fazil. Velayudhan is survived by children Vaisakh and Aswathy.