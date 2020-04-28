Customs ups vigil to prevent smuggling through sea route

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As airports remain closed following the lockdown as part of Covid- 19 preventive measures, the Customs units in Kerala are keeping vigil against any smuggling attempt through sea route. As part of it, the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, is planning to intensify checking of small and large-sized fishing vessels in the state.According to Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar, Marine Units of Customs have been put on alert following the closure of airports.

“During the lockdown period, while passenger flights are non-operational, we are ensuring that smugglers don’t switch to sea route for smuggling gold into the state. Our units are active round the clock active. We are monitoring fishing vessels which can be used for smuggling gold from abroad. Similarly, our land-based units are engaged in road checks to thwart any smuggling attempts. We will deploy more officials from other units for these operations,” he said.

Other than routine checks, the Customs have enhanced intelligence gathering from coastal areas.

According to officers, till early 90s coastal route was mostly used by smugglers to bring in contraband, including gold and drugs. It is feared that smugglers may switch to old ways of smuggling during the lockdown.

“In Kerala, there are over 200 small and large-sized fishing harbours and boat landing centres. A good intelligence network is required to detect any smuggling attempts through the sea route,” Sumit Kumar said.In states like Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, there were frequent attempts to smuggle gold through sea route. “Such attempts can take place through the vast coastline of Kerala as well,” he said.