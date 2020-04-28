STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disinfection of markets begin ahead of opening

The drive carried out by Fire and Rescue Services covered premises of establishments, besides bus stops, parking plazas 

Fire and Rescue Services officials disinfecting Broadway and Pent Menaka premises on Monday. Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain is also seen | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As a precursor to the opening of commercial shops in Kochi in the wake of partial relaxation of lockdown, the Fire and Rescue Services Department disinfected the city’s major markets, including Broadway and Penta Menaka, on Monday. The drive covered the premises of the establishments, besides bus stops and parking plazas in the area. 

At Broadway, the drive was began at 8am and concluded by 1pm. Thirty officials from Gandhi Nagar and Club Road fire stations joined the drive. “Since many government offices and market places are going to be opened in the coming days, we are leaving no stone unturned in the disinfection drive. Besides shops and nearby areas of Broadway, our officers also covered the establishments in Penta Menaka and public places like bus stops in the region,” said A S Joji, district fire officer, Ernakulam.

“We have been cleaning the Broadway and vegetable markets every Sunday since the commencement of lockdown. As people are venturing out of their homes following the relaxations in lockdown curbs, the department will ensure routine cleaning drive,” he said.  The disinfection drive, organised with the support of the Kochi Corporation, will be extended to other parts of the city in the coming days. “Broadway is the lifeline of Kochi city. Hence, it is important to disinfect the shops and nearby areas before opening them to the public. We are planning to extend the process to every corner of the city,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.

The Fire and Rescue Services Department officials also fumigated congested colonies in the city. 
“We disinfected colonies like Karingala Parambu, Panakkasseri Parambu and nearby areas of TD temple on Monday. Our priority will be government offices, hospitals and ATMs,” Joji said. 

Mayor has also sought public participation to contain the spread of the virus within the city limits. 
“No matter how well we prepare, people have a huge responsibility of following the guidelines in public places. As two hotspots are within the corporation limits, people have been cooperating with our officials so far,” Soumini said.

How the Fire and Rescue Services have helped so far
Decontamination of public places (ATMs, markets, bus stands and others): 4,351 times
Decontamination of hospitals: 437 times
Disinfection of goods vehicles: 292 times
Decontamination of isolation wards: 126 times
64 patients taken to hospitals
4,145 elderly persons provided medicines
20,309 food packets supplied from community kitchens
122 awareness activities held
2,560 civil defence volunteers participated in various activities

