Kathrikadavu residents allege restriction on delivery of essential items

Amid miseries of lockdown restrictions, residents in Kathrikadavu, one of the two hotspots in the district, are finding it difficult to access essential services.

Published: 28th April 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 KOCHI: Amid miseries of lockdown restrictions, residents in Kathrikadavu, one of the two hotspots in the district, are finding it difficult to access essential services. Alleging excessive restrictions from patrolling officials, the residents pointed out that they were being forced to venture out to buy essential items. 

“I ordered grocery items from LuLu Hypermarket to avoid venturing out. When the delivery boy reached Kaloor Junction, police officials didn’t let him enter the Kaloor-Kathrikadavu road. Without many options, I had to walk to the junction and collect the items. We are being forced to come out when the chief minister has insisted on home delivery of essential items in hotspot areas,” said Babu K Peter, a resident of Fifth Avenue in Kaloor. 

Although agreeing to the difficulty, police officials clarified that they’ve been allowing ‘genuine’ cases to enter the hotspot area. “We have provided two entry and exit points each at Kathrikadavu. If we don’t implement the restrictions strictly, people will start blaming us for differential treatment. “Though we have sealed the area, directions have been given to allow genuine cases like essential services to enter the area,” said Siby Tom, SHO, Ernakulam North station.

