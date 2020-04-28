STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Malappuram youth discharged after 41 days in isolation at Kalamassery MCH

The 21-year-old man reached Kochi from London via Sharjah on March 18.

Published: 28th April 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Malappuram native who had spent 41 days in isolation at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital was finally discharged on Monday after testing negative for Covid-19. He was the patient who took the longest time to test negative in the district. 

The 21-year-old man reached Kochi from London via Sharjah on March 18. While during screening at the Nedumabassery airport, he showed symptoms of fever and was admitted to the Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. Five days after getting admitted at the hospital, he tested positive for Covid-9. It took another 36 days to get him cured. His last three tests were negative following which the doctors decided to discharge him.

“His health condition, throughout the treatment period, was satisfactory. Though it took some time for him to test negative, he faced the entire situation bravely,” said Dr Thomas Mathew,  principal of the Medical College, which is now the Covid care centre of the district. He said the medical team, who looked after the man, also gave necessary mental support along with medicines.”The young man is a perfect example of how to fight the pandemic with utmost bravery,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Malappuram
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp