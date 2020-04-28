Malappuram youth discharged after 41 days in isolation at Kalamassery MCH

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Malappuram native who had spent 41 days in isolation at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital was finally discharged on Monday after testing negative for Covid-19. He was the patient who took the longest time to test negative in the district.

The 21-year-old man reached Kochi from London via Sharjah on March 18. While during screening at the Nedumabassery airport, he showed symptoms of fever and was admitted to the Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. Five days after getting admitted at the hospital, he tested positive for Covid-9. It took another 36 days to get him cured. His last three tests were negative following which the doctors decided to discharge him.

“His health condition, throughout the treatment period, was satisfactory. Though it took some time for him to test negative, he faced the entire situation bravely,” said Dr Thomas Mathew, principal of the Medical College, which is now the Covid care centre of the district. He said the medical team, who looked after the man, also gave necessary mental support along with medicines.”The young man is a perfect example of how to fight the pandemic with utmost bravery,” he added.