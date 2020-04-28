Malayali students come first in online hackathon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Abhinand C and Shilpa Rajeev, students of Government College of Engineering, Kannur, have bagged the first prize of $10,000 at the recently-concluded CODE19, an online hackathon against coronavirus in India. Their winning entry, called iClassroom, involved a modern virtual classroom which connects students with teachers through a social media-type interface for uninterrupted learning in the time of the pandemic.

According to Abhinand, the winning entry is a virtual classroom that makes learning easier and more intuitive by providing an engaging peer-to-peer social media-type platform. “Students and teachers can interact with each other, clear their doubts, mentor others and conduct online classes. We developed iClassroom as a dedicated platform for students to continue with their studies uninterrupted in the prevailing pandemic conditions and serve as a tool for enhanced learning within and outside physical classrooms.”

The second prize of $5,000 was claimed by six students of Manipal Institute of Technology for enabling remote diagnosis of Covid-19 patients to reduce the risk of infection for healthcare workers. Their solution, TeleVital, captures a patient’s vital statistics remotely through a Webcam and browser.

The 72-hour event was hosted by the Silicon Valley-based Motwani Jadeja Family Foundation. It saw thousands of innovators and developers compete online from their homes to create open-source solutions against the crisis.