NIA files chargesheet in Kozhikode Maoist case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet in the sensational Kozhikode Maoist case at the NIA Court here. The chargesheet was filed to prevent the two arrested youth from turning eligible for bail on completion of 180 days in judicial custody. The chargesheet was filed against Alan Shuhaib, 20, Thwaha Fazal, 24, both from Kozhikode, and C P Usman, 40, of Malappuram, who is currently absconding.

The accused were charged with offences under IPC Section 120 B and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act Sections 13, 38 and 39. The chargesheet claims that Alan, Thwaha and Usman were members of proscribed terrorist group CPI (Maoist). NIA will continue investigating the case. “They had conducted secret meetings and certain unlawful activities for furthering the cause of the banned group in Kerala,” stated the NIA. Alan and Thwaha will complete 180 days in judicial custody this week.

On November 1, 2019, a patrolling team found three youths at Peruman Perummal in Kozhikode around 6.45pm under suspicious circumstances. When police approached them, Usman ran away. The subsequent search led to the recovery of pro-Maoist literature from their possession.