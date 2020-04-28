Not what they were expecting

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two months ago, when Aditi Srivatsan’s period was late by a couple of days, she immediately rushed to the pharmacy and came back home with a pregnancy kit. Five minutes later, an incontrovertible line appearing on the test stick had her waltzing around her room.

“I was five weeks pregnant...the happiest woman on the planet! My husband, who was in Bengaluru for a conference, immediately flew down to celebrate the news. My parents in Hyderabad booked flight tickets to visit me in April and help during the pregnancy,” shares the 27-year-old digital content creator.

While even the best-laid plans tend to go awry with pregnancy, Aditi certainly did not anticipate a pandemic to derail hers. “It threw me off-guard. My obstetrician suggested I come for the ultrasound during week-10 of the pregnancy instead of week-eight.

Until then, she advised me to eat healthy, and food rich in folic acid. We were asked to not go to the hospital except in case of emergencies. Due to strict restrictions, my husband couldn’t accompany me into the ultrasound room...I was quite upset. Most consultations were and are still being done over the phone. My parents couldn’t visit because of travel restrictions. So right now, my husband and I are trying to handle the situation without getting overwhelmed,” she explains.

Tangible solutions

An abundance of happiness, bursts of excitement, a pinch (or more) of worries, hands on the belly and a comfortable pregnancy–women who were looking forward to this phase are now busy reading primary literature about how the coronavirus can affect their pregnancy, how to be safe during this time and finding tangible ways to manage the situation. Practo, a health-tech start-up, projected a 250 per cent rise in online gynaecological consultations during the lockdown. Irregular periods and safe pregnancy during Covid-19 were the top concerns among Indian women.

“Largely, most obstetrics and gynaecology-related questions have been because of apprehensions. But they are being immediately addressed and answered by the healthcare professionals who are available 24X7. This ensures timely medical attention and helps them receive proper medical care without having to visit hospitals, thereby minimising their risk of contracting the virus. Interestingly, it’s not just the women who are reaching out to the doctors.

We are also receiving queries from men, possibly for their spouse or female family members,” says Dr Alexander Kuruvilla, chief healthcare strategy officer, Practo. Pressing concerns and questions posed by expectant mothers range from complications or effects of Covid-19 on pregnant women, changes in prenatal care and if the virus can be passed on to the baby during birth or while breastfeeding.

“From not catching the virus to not passing it on to the newborn, from who can be with us during labour to delivery procedures, several concerns have become a cause for anxiety and sleepless nights. But with new studies emerging every day, we can only keep ourselves updated and follow precautions,” adds Aditi. Sheela Devendran, an IT professional, who is in the second trimester of her pregnancy, says that she’s been living on the edge.

“My husband works in a hospital setting and I constantly worry that he might get exposed to the virus. I have been working from home for over a month now...so, I have a routine in place. But this worry keeps occupying my headspace. As soon as he comes home, he puts his clothes in the washer and takes a shower. But the scare is real. Since we are in a situation where job security is at risk, I can’t ask him to stay home,” she shares.