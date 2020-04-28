Save the loom makes masks in bulk, help ailing khadi sector

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the foresight that the pandemic might result in a short supply of masks, ‘Save the Loom’ initiative, founded by Ramesh Menon, has commenced a mask-making project, aiming to produce 5,000 masks daily. This was done with the help of Gandhi Smarak Seva Kendram (GSGS) at Nanthiattukunnam in Paravoor. Through the initiative, Save the Loom capitalised on the resources available and supplemented the income of the women who were out of jobs owing to the lockdown.

“Most weavers and spinners were out of work for almost a month. A week before the lockdown when the requirement of masks heightened and shortages were anticipated, we explored the possibility of creating masks which could also reinstate employment. Moreover, khadi being hand-woven is reusable and eco-friendly,” said Ramesh, founder, Save the Loom.

Around 3,000 masks have already been delivered to FACT Kochi and Udyogmandal and Central Industrial Security Force. Five hundred masks were handed over to District Collector S Suhas. The masks are made using double-twisted khadi fabric which can retain 70 per cent of the moisture content inside, while simultaneously providing easy passage of air to pass through.

“Around 100 people were trained to make masks initially. Now video-training sessions with the women under self-help groups in Aranmula are ongoing,” says Ramesh. He explained the types of masks made. “The first level of the mask is a three-layered one without a filter. We are currently working with the design faculty of the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, who is developing and giving us the prototype of a mask which almost has a 93.5 percentage of filtration, which is close to an N95 mask. In the second and third level. we can develop those high-level masks,” he said. The project will be handed over to the Government of Kerala for production via Kudumbashree and other self-help initiatives.



Bolt to the sector

The khadi sector suffered unprecedented losses during the back-to-back floods in the state, higher than the handloom industry. However, through various channels, public sector companies and former District Collector Mohammed Safirulla, the sector bounced back within four months of the floods. Unfortunately, the lockdown has battered the industry for the third time.

This is when Save the Loom stepped in with the initiative of creating masks. “There has been a complete loss of sales for the sector. So we’re looking at resources to engage the artisans and give them benefits of social security. There will be a huge increase in demand for masks in the immediate future,” said Ramesh.

There are around 425 directly involved workers in khadi comprising the weavers, allied workers, staff members and village industries workers under the GSGS. Besides these, there are more workers in Paravoor and Ernakulam that fall under the Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board and the Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Federation.