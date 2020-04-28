Shops in Penta Menaka allowed to open, but with conditions

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration on Monday has come out with guidelines for opening shops at the Penta Menaka shopping complex, the hub of electronic goods, near Marine Drive here. District Collector S Suhas held a meeting with owners of shops at Penta Menaka and decided to open the shopping complex after taking every safety measure to prevent Covid-19 spread.

Suhas directed that traffic congestion and gathering of public should be avoided in adherence to social distancing norms. Shops that have registered under Shops and Commercial Establishments Act by the Labour Department will be permitted to be open at Penta Menaka. Only one-third of shops at the complex should stay open at a time. They should also operate with 50 per cent staff strength. Employees working in shops should wear a mask.