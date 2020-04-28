Sooraj spreads Covid wisdom

Ramu R By

KOCHI: A frame shows health workers forming a shield against the Covid-19 virus while the other half depicts police officials barring the entry of public onto the roads. This cartoon and others by Sooraj S S have been garnering plenty of social media attention lately. His collection of drawings aimed at creating awareness about the pandemic were featured in a three-minute video clip shared by Thiruvananthapuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan on his Facebook page recently.

“Officials from the Collector’s office visited my house and congratulated me for the work. They also clicked a few pictures of my cartoons which were shown in the video,” said Sooraj. A malnourished child amid the lockdown, the state of Kerala pictured as a boat overcoming Covid-19 and health workers and police officials fighting to save people from the virus represented as a vulture are some of the unique drawings created by the artist.

The 26-year-old who was a former staff nurse at Government Medical College (Ulloor) has been on a mission to spread awareness about the global pandemic even before the lockdown was announced in the state. “The first pen-and-pencil sketch I did on the topic portrays everyone living on the planet wearing masks and using sanitisers to protect themselves from the deadly virus,” said Sooraj who is a native of Perumpazhuthoor (Neyyattinkara). The sketch which received good response from his Facebook followers motivated him to make more cartoons on the issue.

According to Sooraj, his experiences of working in Pathanamthitta during the flood and handling patients at the medical college casualty during the Nipah outbreak made him understand the need for educating the public about the disease. Presently a student of BSc Nursing at KIMS College of Nursing (Chempakamangalam), Sooraj is able to dedicate more time to making sketches. “I want to develop a style of my own in the field,” he said.