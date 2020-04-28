UV light sanitiser to disinfect risky spots

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: From supplying essentials to homes to providing treatment in high-risk areas such as hospitals, it is a major challenge to fight against Covid-19. Currently, the manual cleaning methods are nearly useless in combating the virus but with the implementation of highly efficient UV-disinfection technology, sanitising can be made easy.

Using the UV light disinfection system, a Thiruvananthapuram-based startup, Troncart Solutions Pvt Ltd, has come up with SterRobo, an unmanned, battery-powered UV rover which can be used in sanitising high-risk Covid areas such as isolation wards and ambulances.

The idea was conceptualised by Pratheesh V Nair and the prototype was made along with the help of his team members who worked with the materials available at their homes because of the mobility restrictions due to the lockdown. “This technology is now being used in many other countries to sanitise nursing homes, hospitals and other high-risk areas within a matter of minutes,” says Pratheesh, co-founder and CEO of Troncart Solutions.

SterRobo is battery-powered with a capacity to work for at least four to five hours, controlled either by Artificial Intelligence or remote control. Two germicidal lamps, a special type of lamp which produces ultraviolet light is used. The light damages the DNA inside the cells of an organism, thereby deactivating the function.