STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

UV light sanitiser to disinfect risky spots

From supplying essentials to homes to providing treatment in high-risk areas such as hospitals, it is a major challenge to fight against Covid-19.  

Published: 28th April 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: From supplying essentials to homes to providing treatment in high-risk areas such as hospitals, it is a major challenge to fight against Covid-19.    Currently, the manual cleaning methods are nearly useless in combating the virus but with the implementation of highly efficient UV-disinfection technology, sanitising can be made easy.

Using the UV light disinfection system, a Thiruvananthapuram-based startup, Troncart Solutions Pvt Ltd, has come up with SterRobo, an unmanned, battery-powered UV rover which can be used in sanitising high-risk Covid areas such as isolation wards and ambulances. 

The idea was conceptualised by Pratheesh V Nair and the prototype was made along with the help of his team members who worked with the materials available at their homes because of the mobility restrictions due to the lockdown. “This technology is now being used in many other countries to sanitise nursing homes, hospitals and other high-risk areas within a matter of minutes,” says Pratheesh, co-founder and CEO of Troncart Solutions. 

SterRobo is battery-powered with a capacity to work for at least four to five hours, controlled either by Artificial Intelligence or remote control. Two germicidal lamps, a special type of lamp which produces ultraviolet light is used. The light damages the DNA inside the cells of an organism, thereby deactivating the function. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp