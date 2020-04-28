When art educates

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ever since the lockdown was announced, social media platforms have been buzzing with increased activity. Although the internet is flooded with Covid-19 related news, people seem to be more interested in scrolling through memes and videos about the pandemic. Among them, the awareness posters and videos shared by the Kerala government have become a hit on social media platforms. And Ten Point Media, a Thiruvananthapuram-based branding and advertising firm deserves credit for it.

“We had received a mail from Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT) to send in sample entries for ‘Break the Chain’ logo. We submitted four entries, one of which was selected by the Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM),” says Jewel Babu, spokesperson, Ten Point Media. “We also started with designing informative posters featuring caricatures of celebrities like Mammootty and Mohanlal as part of our in-house campaign. We sent these to KSSM and they like them very much. Eventually, the posters started getting shared by stars,” he adds.

Jewel asserts that the main aim of the creative posters is to impart positivity among people. “People are sitting idle at home and all they hear is the news about the coronavirus. Through our works, we intend to bring a positive mindset at a time of negativity.” Some of their works like ‘Mughamethayalum Mask Mukhyam’, ‘Soappittu Maskittu Gapittu nilkkam’ and ‘SMS’ were widely shared on social media, even by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“Celebrities are extending their support and many of them are sending us messages asking for creative posters they can share through their social media handles. Furthermore, many people from across the world are sending us suggestions. So its a combined effort. Our team is puts in a lot of effort. We are happy and proud to be the part of the biggest campaign in Kerala.”

Ten Point Media will soon be coming out with new posters. “As the lockdown is expected to be withdrawn on May 3, people will be out on the roads again. So we are planning to do posters to spread awareness against spitting in public places,” says Jewel.