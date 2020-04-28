STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Whispers of  the psyche

Art aficionado-turned-activist, Praveen Varghese Thomas uses the medium of psychodrama to reach out to the under-privileged sections of society 

Published: 28th April 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By SNEHA JOHN
Express News Service

KOCHI: The 30-year-old has organised over 1,900 sessions across the country

An art aficionado-turned-activist finds one unique and unparalleled way to reach out to the minds of multitudes. He then decides to take an untrodden path—psychodrama—to enlighten youth and the under-privileged sections of society.Meet 30-year-old Praveen Varghese Thomas, a PhD scholar, who has so far organised more than 1,900 orientation classes across the country.

Mostly he upholds the medium of psychodrama, putting his faith in its purging power. Drama, according to Praveen, has the quality to add hues to the humdrum of daily life. As such, he uses psychodrama as a wand to transport his audience to a parallel reality, where they are given a chance to have a glimpse of their own reality as a detached observer and prompts them to find a denouement to their problems. 

Psychodrama, an action technique in group therapy, traces back its origins to 20th century Romanian-American psychiatrist, psychosociologist and educator J L Moreno. But what made Praveen think of using this instrument of transformation was his experience as a social worker in the slums of Punjab. “It was in 2013 that I happened to work in the slums of Moga and Chandigarh in Punjab as part of my research. Popular theatre was my tool in research data collection.

In the beginning, many children were hesitant to open up. But then, I came across a boy who used to dramatically narrate his experiences - in a way re-enacting events of his past. It inspired me to exploit the possibilities of spontaneous dramatic activity to explore their lives. When I told other kids to act in front of me their living experiences, they enthusiastically joined in,” says Praveen, who is a recipient of Young Professionals Fellowship at Commonwealth Youth Programme, Asia Centre.

Since then, Praveen is keen to add the essence of psychodrama in his awareness classes. He even dreams of freeing psychodrama from being labelled as pseudoscience and to use it as an intervention strategy for propelling the audience into introspection. 

“Doubling” is one of the methods of this specific genre used by Praveen. According to him, it helps recreate emotions and recognise repressed traumas that might possibly hinder the potential of a person or create a rift in relationships. He has performed for a local NGO ‘Centre for Life Skill Training and Research’ and at a programme organised by Mar Thoma Church in Chengannur to impart awareness on drug abuse. He even invented a character called ‘Soulman’ along his journey. He upholds the idea of “experiential learning” in his training sessions for kids. 

On his future prospective, Praveen says he wants to use art to help people mend broken family bonds. “Increasing rate of divorce is a cause of concern in our times. I believe, psychodrama will help couples step outside the constraints they have set for themselves, understand the point of view of others and thereby overcome enmeshment,” says Praveen. Art forms like this, according to Praveen, are neither solely meant for the intelligentsia nor for the eccentric. And as such, he wields it to serve the purpose of social commitment and reach out to the common man.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp