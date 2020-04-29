Haemophilia patients bear brunt of restrictions

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While Kerala has drawn accolades from across the world for effectively flattening the Covid-19 curve, the collateral damage caused due to the lockdown has been widespread and varied. While the state at large has benefited by the stringent stay-at-home regulations, haemophiliacs, waho depend on regular blood tests and injected drug doses to lead normal lives, have been hit hard.

The Haemophilia Treatment Centre (HTC) attached to the District Hospital at Aluva is a nodal centre for the management of haemophilia in the state. Patients from across the length and breadth of Kerala are dependent on this centre for medical advice for treatment and management of their condition. The restrictions on inter-district travel have placed many such patients at risk. Further complicating the issue, many patients from across the state are finding it hard to access the vital medicines that are required to be administered in case of a ‘bleed’.

“Since the lockdown, we are extra careful with our son. We used to depend on the Aluva District Hospital entirely for even the smallest of issues concerning him. However, with the shadow of Covid-19 looming large, we are apprehensive of visiting the hospital, as suspected Covid-19 cases are kept under observation there,” said Praveen Kumar, father of a four-year-old boy diagnosed with haemophilia, residing in Kochi.

“Our son requires Factor 8 injections twice every fortnight.

Since we are beneficiaries of the Karunya Benevolent Fund (KBF) Scheme of the state government, we require authorisation from a government doctor to purchase medicines from the Karunya Pharmacy. Due to the present scenario, going to government hospitals and obtaining the necessary signatures are near-impossible tasks filled with risks. Many of the haemophilia patients, including those from Palakkad and Chalakudy who used to depend on the HTC at Aluva, are now struggling to procure medicines,” said Praveen.

Due to the shortage of medicines, Praveen has reduced the frequency of injections given to his son from twice to once every fortnight. “We have reduced the frequency of the injections. The risk is that internal bleeding may go undetected in the initial few hours after injury, even when only minor bruising is seen externally. By the time we realise the seriousness of an injury from other symptoms, many hours would’ve passed, and then we have to rush to the hospital,” said Praveen.

Dr N Vijayakumar, Medical Officer in Charge, HTC, Aluva, said that reduced availability and insufficient intake of medicines, as well as restrictions and inaccessibility to specialists, are the major problems faced by the patients. “We try to communicate with them through WhatsApp groups and phone calls, and make medicines available to them to the best we can. We have procured sufficient stock of medicines and there is no shortage as of now. However, since the inter-district movement of vehicles is restricted, it will be difficult for patients seeking admissions at the hospitals for injections,” said Dr Vijaykumar.

“The first two hours immediately after an injury is the golden period. The patient has to be brought to the hospital, where treatment can be administered depending on the severity of the impact. Getting the necessary declarations filled up and seeking approval for travel would use up valuable time,” he said.

