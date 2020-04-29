STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Make your house a home

Architect Avinash Joshy at Kochi-based Studio Nirvana talks about how a home should be a place of 
relaxation 

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: Now that we are all spending an awful lot of time indoors, it might be a good time to wonder what makes us feel at home. Stacking the space with furniture and equipment might feel like the luxurious thing to do, but that can really lower your chances of having a home you can really relax in. “It is all about building a natural environment inside your home, not one that would distract you with plenty of embellishments. Home should be a blissful, enlightening space,” says Avinash Joshy, architect at Kochi-based Studio Nirvana. 

Avinash stresses on the use of earthy colours and plenty of sunlight to make any house into a home. Take this 1,130-square-feet 2BHK apartment he worked on for instance. “When I got the project, it was passed around by a couple of builders and was in bad shape. We had to redo everything, literally shift the structure of the house,” says Avinash. As requested by the owners, a young musician couple, the space sports a dark, subdued palette, with a dominance of grey and monochrome hues.

“Tweaking the building’s frame, they opened the home up to the east, bringing in plenty of sunshine and allowing the play between light and shadow to groom the interiors. The original entrance was knocked down and an extended foyer was carved out to expand the home’s footprint,” says Joshy.The most striking feature of this house is a balcony that is the same size as the interior, something we are all surely wishing for right now. “A design that treats the indoors and exteriors equally, that is the best feature of this house,” adds Avinash.

A house must offer zen, peace of mind to those living inside it. “A tropical design language that engages nature,” he calls it. Yet another project by the team, a family home in the city, also stands out for its use of open spaces and bliss. The house is structurally inward looking, facing the courtyard. This offers the family all the privacy it needs, despite being very much in the city.

The entrance is followed by a passageway that leads to a double-height living area. The staircase on the right takes you to the bedrooms upstairs. According to the architect, the living, dining and kitchen spaces, ones that are frequently used by the family, were intentionally lined up to offer free flow of movement. The green, egg shell and grey colour theme makes the interiors more earthy and blends into the mood inside.

