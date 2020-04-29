Medicos bring out awareness video

By Express News Service

KOCHI: MBBS students from various medical colleges across the state have brought out a documentary video to create awareness on the safe use of facemasks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.The documentary, released by Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas here on Tuesday, shows the importance of wearing as well as proper handling of facemasks.

While using an N95, surgical or other fabric mask, it is important that the user doesn’t touch its front portion. Before touching the masks, hands should be cleaned using soap and sanitiser.The MBBS students who were assisting the health department in data entry and contact tracing are behind the awareness documentary. They include students of Government Medical Kottayam, Palakkad, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Pushpagiri Medical College, Tiruvalla.