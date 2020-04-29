Police step up vigil in district border areas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With neighbouring Kottayam and Idukki coming under red zone due to the spike in Covid-19 cases, the Ernakulam police have upped vigil in areas bordering the districts.The Ernakulam Rural police have 13 border points coming under the limits of Mulanthuruthi, Vazhakulam, Piravom, Koothattukulam, Muvattupuzha, Pothanikadu and Kaloorkkadu police stations.

Of them, Koothattukulam shares borders with Kottayam and Idukki. The Udayamperoor police under Kochi City Police limits closed border roads near Kottayam and carried out stringent vehicle checks to prevent unnecessary entry of people. The police have set up 24x7 surveillance in the border areas. The police are conducting vehicle checks and sending back those who ventured out unnecessarily. Only those possessing the pass for emergency travel will be allowed to cross the border. Essential services will be permitted.

The city police on Tuesday registered 128 cases and arrested 145 persons for lockdown violation. As many as 66 vehicles have been seized. The rural police registered 145 cases, arrested 110 persons and seized 63 vehicles. Around 91 persons were booked in rural areas for not wearing masks while venturing out.